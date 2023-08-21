Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA offering special on adult dogs

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (FILE)
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (FILE)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs.

This includes vaccines, spay or neuter surgery, and microchipping.

New dog parents will also get a free bag of goodies with food, training offers, and toys.

“They are ready, they’re healthy, they’re medically ready, and they certainly would rather be in your house or my house than here at the shelter,” Sue Friedman with CASPCA said Monday, August 21.

The special runs from Tuesday, Aug. 22, to September 30.

