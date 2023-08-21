Businesses pitch in to beautify Fluvanna County’s Oakland School

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Several businesses are teaming up to help spruce up Fluvanna County’s Oakland School before students come back.

Roughly 20 people were on hand Monday, August 21, to paint, trim trees, pull weeds, and more.

“Just doing lots of work to make the campus beautiful,” Vivi Nellen with Premium Services Brands said. “Part of our company mission is to be involved in communities, specifically helping children.”

“We’re always happy to give back,” 360 Painting owner Justin Rawling said.

“You know, this is... I can’t put into words how much this helps us out,” Barton Reese, the head of school, said.

Oakland School specializes in serving young students with learning differences.

“This is a place where children can thrive and have the attention of employees to really strengthen the skills that they need to build and feel comfortable,” Nellen said.

Students come back to school September 6.

