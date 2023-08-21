Albemarle police welcomes families to join them at Putt Putt

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Foundation and ACPD is hosting its annual Putt Putt with the Police event.

The free event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 21.

“One of the bad parts about being a police officer is you’re interacting with people often on their very worst day,” Patrol Division Captain Kevin Miller said. “This is an opportunity to come out and interact with people and everybody’s happy to be here.”

Officers also handed out school supplies.

