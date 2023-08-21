Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle police welcomes families to join them at Putt Putt

Albemarle County police (FILE)
Albemarle County police (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Foundation and ACPD is hosting its annual Putt Putt with the Police event.

The free event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 21.

“One of the bad parts about being a police officer is you’re interacting with people often on their very worst day,” Patrol Division Captain Kevin Miller said. “This is an opportunity to come out and interact with people and everybody’s happy to be here.”

Officers also handed out school supplies.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

(STOCK)
UVA researchers using sound waves to try combat cocaine addiction
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (FILE)
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA offering special on adult dogs
Walton Shuttle
Bus driver shortage inspires parent to create shuttle service to Walton Middle School
(FILE)
Crews start work on the Waynesboro Southern Corridor