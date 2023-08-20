Tracking smoke, haze and hotter temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hazy sky today and Monday as some smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada advances over the region. Moderate air quality levels mean a small number of sensitive people may have a few health concerns.

Becoming hotter this afternoon through tomorrow. Not very humid, however.

Not as hot Wednesday as a cold front arrives from the northeast.

A shower chance Thursday morning as the front retreats back as a warm front.

Turning hotter again Friday.

The next best shower and thunderstorm chance will move in on Saturday with a summer cold front.

Some moisture from tropical system Hilary now moving into southern California, may indirectly give our area some rain showers with the next front Saturday.

Sunday: Hazy sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday night: Hazy starshine. Lows in the milder 60s.

Monday: Hazy, hot sun with highs in the 90s. Lows in the warm 70s.

Tuesday: Hazy, hot and more humid. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Back to school for many and it won’t be as hot. Highs in the lower 80s. Partly sunny. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday: A shower chance in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny and hotter. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the 80s.

