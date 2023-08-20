Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Tiny Porch Concerts unit Richmond neighborhood

TINY PORCH CONCERT RVA
TINY PORCH CONCERT RVA(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Woodland Heights residents are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to getting to know their neighbors.

“This way we’re all kind of looking out for each other, our neighborhood is stronger this way and we’re really working towards loving each other and loving Richmond,” said Emily McMillen, a member of the Tiny Porch Concerts planning committee.

With a play on NPR’s tiny desk concerts - they created tiny porch concerts. McMillen and neighbors wanted to create a bond within the neighborhood.

“Listen to some music, share a smile, get to know somebody you haven’t seen in a while and reconnect with,” said McMillen

This originated during the pandemic - and started back up in June. McMillen said it’s attracted more people than she expected. There was a food truck for the first time at the event. Concerts are held once a month at a neighbor’s house. Musicians set up on the porch to play for anyone who wants to relax and listen to some music. People say this is a great way to get out of your house and socialize without the added pressure.

“Walking around you might see someone that you met at another event and you’re more inclined to say hi or get a name or something like that and you just walk streets that maybe you don’t normally walk so you get to see more of the neighborhood,” said Mark Saulet, a host of Sunday’s Tiny Porch Concerts.

Concerts for September and October are being planned now.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Better Together: Back To School Bash
Charlottesville students given free school supplies and haircuts at Cherry Ave. Boys & Girls Club
(STOCK)
Charlottesville-based company raises $80K to help Maui
Albemarle High School (FILE)
AHS hosting celebration of life for 3 children lost in drowning accident
Recycling coffee grounds
Fluvanna man teams up with Dunkin’ to recycle coffee grounds
(STOCK)
Grants aim to reduce greenhouse emissions around Albemarle County