Orange County Education Foundation recognizing teachers for their outstanding work

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Education Foundation is recognizing two teachers for their outstanding work.

OCEF held its annual celebration at the Pavilion at Lakeland Farms Sunday, August 20. During that event, honorees Laurie Jamerson and Bill Hager were recognized for their work in the county.

All of the proceeds from Sunday’s event will be awarded directly to educators for Teacher Innovation Grants.

“We’re trying to this year double or triple our grants over what we did last year,” Gary Greenhalgh said.

Click here for more information about the grant program.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.