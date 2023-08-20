CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was an amazing August day with comfortable temperatures, low humidity and blue skies. Get ready for the heat though. We’ll see 90′s into Sunday and closer to 100 by Monday. We’ll also see an increase in hazy skies in the next few days. Fortunately we’ll get a break in heat on Wednesday, with daytime highs in the low 80′s, but it does look like we could be ending our dry streak into next weekend with a chance for Saturday showers. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the 50′s and 60′s.

Sunday: Hot and sunny. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Monday: Hotter and more humid. Highs around 100. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Friday: Hot and sunny. Highs in the mid 90′s.

Saturday: Chance for showers. Highs around 90.

