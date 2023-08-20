Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Ridge Road

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a homicide at a Ridge Road home.

FCSO announced Sunday, August 20, that deputies were called out to the home around 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Deputies found 43-year-old Johnnie Antoine Brown and began life-saving efforts. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says a limited suspect description was provided by an eyewitness.

Brown’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for an autopsy.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information to call the Fluvanna County Emergency Communications Center at 434-589-8211 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.