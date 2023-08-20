Charlottesville students given free school supplies and haircuts at Cherry Ave. Boys & Girls Club

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several Charlottesville organizations are teaming up to give kids a fresh look and some school supplies before heading back to classrooms.

“It’s just cool that Charlottesville is able to have a community like this,” Conner Shellenberger said Sunday, August 20.

Amanda Burns was the community organizer. Backpacks and shoes were given out, as well as haircuts for students, which is part of the #100 Cuts Initiative.

“It is absolutely 100% free. Anyone that wants to come in, we’re going to get you either a haircut, a braid, a style,” Daniel Fairley said. “We want them to have that confidence, have that ability to really see themselves as really the beautiful kings and queens that we know that they are.”

“It’s been cool to see local kids and local families have an opportunity to things such as haircuts and shoes and backpacks. All of these things are so essential and kind of help the school experience,” Shellenbeger said.

Click here to learn more about registering for free school supplies, as well as donating.

The #100 Cuts Initiative is hoping to raise enough donations to provide free haircuts to students throughout the year.

