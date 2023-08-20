Advertise With Us
3 killed in Madison County crash

By NBC29
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Madison County that killed three people from North Carolina earlier this week.

VSP says the crash happened on Route 15, near Locust Dale Road, around 6 p.m. Friday, August 18. A 2016 GMC Yukon was going south on Rt. 15 when it ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 74-year-old Norman V. Hoover of Bullock, died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

Two passengers - 34-year-old Stephen C. Satterwhite of Oxford and 26-year-old James M. Rathbone of Henderson - also died at the scene. VSP says neither was wearing a seat belt.

A third passenger, 24-year-old Peyton Scott of Oxford, non-life-threatening injuries. He was flown to the UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seat belt.

VSP says the investigation closed Route 15 for approximately 4 hours. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

