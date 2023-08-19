Ting Pavilion hosts Back To School Bash for Charlottesville and Albemarle students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Families filled up the Ting Pavilion early Saturday, August 19, for a Back To School Bash.

“Last Saturday, we stuffed over 1,300 bags with school supplies,” Alvin Edwards said. “Today is the day that we give everything away.”

Volunteers passed out book bags and answered parents’ questions. Teachers and staff from Charlottesville and Albemarle County were also on hand to meet students.

“I’m excited to be here today. I came to get school supplies and to see all my teachers,” student Blasiah Barbour said.

“We have a great opportunity for families to come out and get school supplies or meet with community partners or just mingle,” Johnson Elementary School Assistant Principal John Kronstain said.

The Pavilion was also filled with vendors and resources for families, like free physicals for middle an high school athletes.

“It’s our 10th year doing this,” Edwards said. “Next year, hopefully, we’ll be able to give way more.”

