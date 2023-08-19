Pleasant weather for now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant late August weather on this Saturday. Low relative humidity and few points will make temperatures feel comfortable, especially in the shade. Becoming hotter soon.

After a pleasant start to Sunday, temperatures rise quickly by afternoon. Still a dry air mass.

Monday will be the hottest day of the next week. Highs will reach near 100 degrees!

Not as hot Wednesday as a weak cold front arrives from the northeast.

Remaining dry and hot again next Thursday and Friday.

The next best chance for any rain will be next weekend.

Saturday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Light south breeze.

Saturday night: Clear and comfortable. Lows of 55 to 60 degrees.

Sunday: Hot sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Low relative humidity. There will be some haze in the sky due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Lows in the milder 60s.

Monday: Hazy, hot sunshine. A little more humid. Highs in the 90s. Feeling like 100 degrees with the heat index in the afternoon. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and not as hot. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs back in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

