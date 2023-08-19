Celebration held for new Charlottesville development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville development is celebrating as its first residents move into their new homes.

Religious leaders, community members, and new neighbors spoke at Saturday’s celebration of Kindlewood.

Kindlewood, previously known as Friendship Court, took seven years to redevelop.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.