Celebration held for new Charlottesville development

A Charlottesville development is celebrating as its first residents move into their new homes.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville development is celebrating as its first residents move into their new homes.

Religious leaders, community members, and new neighbors spoke at Saturday’s celebration of Kindlewood.

Kindlewood, previously known as Friendship Court, took seven years to redevelop.

Celebration at Kindlewood
