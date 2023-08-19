Advertise With Us
Castle Hill Cider hosts fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many people were at Castle Hill Cider Saturday, August 19, raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through its Croquet for a Cure event.

Cystic Fibrosis is a progressive genetic disease that aggressively attacks the lungs, digestive system, and other organs. In many cases, people with CF don’t live past 50.

“What made me really want to get involved is that it affects children too, and we want to raise money so people - adults and children - can live a more normal life,” Peter Arquette said.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will be back in Charlottesville this October for its 2023 Brewer’s Ball.

