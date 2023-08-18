Advertise With Us
UVA opening concussion clinic

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is opening a new concussion clinic for young athletes. It’s designed to help those who sustained a concussion but are not recovering.

A normal concussion can last anywhere between a few days to a few week. After this time period, athletes and parents may need to look into additional treatment.

At this clinic, treatment will be specific to symptoms. Common symptoms doctors may examine include dizziness, headaches, and trouble concentrating.

To go to this clinic, you must be referred by a healthcare provider or athletic trainer.

