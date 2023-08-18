UVA opening concussion clinic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is opening a new concussion clinic for young athletes. It’s designed to help those who sustained a concussion but are not recovering.

A normal concussion can last anywhere between a few days to a few week. After this time period, athletes and parents may need to look into additional treatment.

At this clinic, treatment will be specific to symptoms. Common symptoms doctors may examine include dizziness, headaches, and trouble concentrating.

To go to this clinic, you must be referred by a healthcare provider or athletic trainer.

