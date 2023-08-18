Advertise With Us
UVA Men’s Soccer team welcomes newest member

UVA Cavalier Shield
UVA Cavalier Shield(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Soccer team is welcoming a new player, 12-year-old Jaxson Hargrove.

Jaxon is part of Team IMPACT, an organization that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams.

“He’s a good reminder of that resilience. He’s a positive, energetic kid that’s going through a lot of stuff, and our guys can see that and I think we’re all better for it,” Coach George Gelvonatch said.

Friday’s signing officially made Jaxon a Cavalier.

