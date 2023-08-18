Advertise With Us
UVA Football team helping first-years move in

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many University of Virginia students and their family members are trying to get moved in this weekend ahead of classes starting back up Tuesday, August 22.

Members of the UVA Football team were out Friday to offer a hand.

“We wanted to get out here as a team and help the first years, welcome them into the university and show what we’re all about and get them excited for the year to come,” Perris Jones said. “Even though we’re not on first-name basis right now, we’re here for each other and we support each other.”

Jones is the starting running back for the Cavaliers. He says he remembers how scary and overwhelming it was when he first arrived on UVA Grounds. Still, he wants to tell students moving in to take advantage of their time here.

“Enjoy every moment,” Jones said. “The roller coaster of a ride that is college, enjoy it all because it’ll be the best years of your life, truly. And you know, and what people say is true, it flies by.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

