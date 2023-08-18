Student Veterans of America chapter settles conference room issue with UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over the summer, the University of Virginia repurposed the conference room in the Veteran Student Center without telling the students.

After disputing the matter, this morning UVA spoke with the vets to solve the problem by giving them the room back.

UVA’s Student Veterans of America chapter says this is a small step in the right direction, but there is more to be done.

“I think it was the first good step, for sure. I definitely enjoy having our space back,” Vice President Kenneth Reyes said.

