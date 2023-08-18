Advertise With Us
Report: Handful of vehicle thefts reported on Wertland Street this week

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There have been five separate reports of vehicle thefts on Wertland Street since Monday, August 14.

This data comes from Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Citizen Connect.

None of the local police agencies have so far shared any information on these reported thefts.

