Report: Handful of vehicle thefts reported on Wertland Street this week
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There have been five separate reports of vehicle thefts on Wertland Street since Monday, August 14.
This data comes from Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Citizen Connect.
None of the local police agencies have so far shared any information on these reported thefts.
