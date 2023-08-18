‘Light has come back to their eyes’ seized horses recovering

AFTON, Va. (WHSV) - Horses seized from Mt. Jackson are on the road to recovery at Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Center in Afton.

On June 15, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to an animal neglect call, and seized around 100 horses from the farm. 36 of those horses were brought to Hope’s Legacy.

The horses arrived at the rescue center in poor condition. They arrived malnourished, with visible hip and rib bones. They were in need of vaccinations, hoof repairs, and additional medical assistance on their arrival.

Since then, staff and volunteers at Hope’s Legacy have tirelessly worked to provide for these horses, and get them ready for adoption. Courtney Thompson is the adoption coordinator at Hope’s Legacy, and she said patience is essential for the horses.

“We just took our time with each one, tried to figure out where they were emotionally and where they were physically and how we can really start working with them to make them adoptable,” Thompson said.

Thompson said six horses from the incident have found new homes. She said they only take horses from Virginia, but can adopt to anyone looking for a new equine friend.

“We adopt all over the country, a lot of them have gone to homes where they will be retrained as riding horses, trail horses,” Thompson said. “A lot of the younger ones are actually going into programs where they will be trained for showing or ‘eventing.’ It’s really whatever seems to be their potential.”

Thompson said the horses started to show their personality after receiving the care they need. She said some of them are extremely easygoing, and some are severely sassy.

“Seeing them become trusting of people, they have started to really love attention,” Thompson said. “All of them love attention, they loved to be groomed they loved to be pet on.”

Thompson said the horses are doing great, even after the trauma they’ve endured.

“Some of them were very withdrawn, some of them were scared and they didn’t know what was happening,” Thompson said. “Some of them are young, they’ve been in a chaotic situation so to bring them here, have them in a peaceful place where they can feed on the grass because they didn’t have food where they were”

Thompson said fostering helped them out, and the horses wouldn’t be able to stay at Hope’s Legacy if they didn’t have fosters.

“We definitely wouldn’t be able to do what we do without fosters, they’re able to take them. we cover the medical care that the horses need,” Thompson said. “Some of them have come back here to the farm to be adopted out, some of them have been put up for adoption and gone straight from the foster to a new home. Some of the fosters have adopted the ones they took in because they fell in love.”

Thompson said the care for each horse is individualized, and each horse has different needs across the farm.

“We have several still here at Castle Rock Farm and some at fosters, but we work with each one and make sure they have good ground manners, they are friendly and they’re good for veterinarian and find them good homes,” Thompson said.

Thompson said volunteers help run the organization and people can find information to either donate or volunteer on their website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.