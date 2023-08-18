Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Heat on the Way

By Dominique Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Humidity and temperatures have dropped a bit in the wake of the cold front. Those conditions continue into Saturday, but expect a warm up into the end of the weekend and beginning of next week. We’ll see temperatures in the 90′s with a spike near 100 on Monday. Fortunately, a backdoor cold front sans rain will bring relief Tuesday into Wednesday with daytime highs in the 80′s. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows in the 50′s.

Saturday: Dry, sunny, and nice. Highs in the low to mid 80′s. Lows around 60.

Sunday: Hot and sunny. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday: Very hot and humid. Highs nearing 100. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds and hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Wednesday: Break in the heat, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Thursday & Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Tropical update
Breezy and less humid
Hurricane Hilary update
Briefly cooler and less humid
Coolest overnight in two months
Breezy and less muggy
Rounding Up the Week on a High Note