Heat on the Way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Humidity and temperatures have dropped a bit in the wake of the cold front. Those conditions continue into Saturday, but expect a warm up into the end of the weekend and beginning of next week. We’ll see temperatures in the 90′s with a spike near 100 on Monday. Fortunately, a backdoor cold front sans rain will bring relief Tuesday into Wednesday with daytime highs in the 80′s. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows in the 50′s.

Saturday: Dry, sunny, and nice. Highs in the low to mid 80′s. Lows around 60.

Sunday: Hot and sunny. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Monday: Very hot and humid. Highs nearing 100. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds and hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Wednesday: Break in the heat, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Thursday & Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.