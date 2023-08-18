Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Greenbrier Elementary School completes construction work on library

Greenbrier Elementary School
Greenbrier Elementary School(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greenbrier Elementary School recently wrapped up construction on its library.

“We loved our previous space, but there’s something really exciting about having a brand new space, especially to start off a brand new school year,” Librarian Katie Plunkett said Friday, August 18.

It took about two months for crews to transform the library.

“They started the project started right after we left school,” Plunkett said.

She says she’s excited for students and staff to experience the changes.

“Everything is new. There’s new carpeting, there’s new shelving, lots of new, awesome flexible reading spaces for students to be able to go and find a quiet spot, or a soft seating or beanbag to sit in,” Plunkett said.

The library kept its LEGO wall, a student favorite.

Charlottesville students go back to school Wednesday, August 23.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Football team helping first-years move in
Winchester Man to Serve Nine Years for Planting Bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield.
Gerald Drake sentenced for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield
(STOCK)
Business installs cabinets at Charlottesville elementary school
A Staunton church is hoping to send relief funds to the victims of the Maui wildfires.
Central United Methodist Church in Staunton to hold fundraiser for Maui victims