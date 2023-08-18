Greenbrier Elementary School completes construction work on library

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greenbrier Elementary School recently wrapped up construction on its library.

“We loved our previous space, but there’s something really exciting about having a brand new space, especially to start off a brand new school year,” Librarian Katie Plunkett said Friday, August 18.

It took about two months for crews to transform the library.

“They started the project started right after we left school,” Plunkett said.

She says she’s excited for students and staff to experience the changes.

“Everything is new. There’s new carpeting, there’s new shelving, lots of new, awesome flexible reading spaces for students to be able to go and find a quiet spot, or a soft seating or beanbag to sit in,” Plunkett said.

The library kept its LEGO wall, a student favorite.

Charlottesville students go back to school Wednesday, August 23.

