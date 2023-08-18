Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Central United Methodist Church in Staunton to hold fundraiser for Maui victims

A Staunton church is hoping to send relief funds to the victims of the Maui wildfires.
A Staunton church is hoping to send relief funds to the victims of the Maui wildfires.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton church is hoping to send relief funds to the victims of the Maui wildfires.

Central United Methodist Church is holding a bar-be-que plate fundraiser on Aug 26th with all proceeds going to victims in Maui.

“The devastation that I’ve seen through the news clips and all that is just unfathomable,” Won Un, Reverend at Central UMC said.

The church’s reverend said the Hawaii wildfires are causing human suffering and he wanted to do more.

“People losing everything including their loved ones we thought that we had to do something more than just sending the prayers,” Un said.

The fundraiser will take place at Central UMC in Staunton from 11 a.m. until they sell out.

”We always say you know our hearts and our prayers go to them and such but we’re going to go one step further, we’re going to do something about it and that’s how we came about to do a fundraiser,” Un said.

Each plate is $10 and will include a bar-be-que sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, chips and a dessert.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Dozens gathered outside the bingo hall on Thursday advocating for the jobs a casino will bring...
Group in favor of Richmond casino protest outside bingo hall
A new roadway will start construction in the Waynesboro southern corridor near the existing...
New roadway coming to Waynesboro
Retired Army Specialist Eric Sabath got the keys to his new South Richmond home.
Purple Heart recipient gets keys to mortgage-free Richmond home
School Zone sign
Albemarle police asking drivers to prepare for more traffic around school zones