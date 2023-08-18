Business installs cabinets at Charlottesville elementary school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business is helping Johnson Elementary School reorganize its clothing donations.

New cabinets have been installed by Kitchen Wise & Closet Wise, separating clothes into categories.

“Just making it easy for them to grab what the kids need in the flow of their day without having to run upstairs and be away,” Deb Jewell said.

Before this partnership, clothes were unorganized and a potential fire hazard.

