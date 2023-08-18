Breezy and less humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dry cold front sweeps east on this Friday. This will usher in gusty northwest winds and a much drier air mass.

Many areas across central Virginia will have their lowest overnight lows in two months!

Nice and dry Saturday.

Hotter and a little hazier Sunday as some smoke from Canadian wildfires arrive from the northwest.

The hottest day will be Monday.

Above average August high temperatures through most of next week.

The next best shower and thunderstorm risk will hold off until perhaps next Friday.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Turning less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s across central Virginia. Upper 70s to lower 80s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Friday night: Fantastic conditions for Fridays after Five in Charlottesville. Temperatures falling from the 80s to the 70s after sunset. Starry sky, pleasant and cooler overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Sunshiny and comfortable in the shade. Low relative humidity. High sunburn index. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday: Hazy and hot. Highs lower 90s. Still dry. Lows in the 60s.

Monday: Hazy, hot and a little more humid. Highs in the 90s. Feeling like 100 degrees with the heat index in the afternoon. Lows lower 70s.

Tuesday through next Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.