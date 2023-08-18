Albemarle elementary school preparing for more traffic
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Mountain View Elementary School is preparing for more cars at its drop-off zone this academic year as the ongoing bus driver shortage forces hundreds of students to find another way to get to class.
“We anticipate an additional probably 30-to-40 cars each morning,” Principal Seth Kennard said Friday, August 18. “They will be coming through our new car rider line, which has just been built to take our cars off of Avon Street.”
The school will not be alone in its efforts to get students in class on time: Law enforcement officers will also be lending a hand. Kennard says a member of the sheriff’s department will direct traffic on Avon Street until they’re sure the new traffic pattern works.
Other new efforts include flexible drop-off and pick-up times.
“We are going to have at some schools early drop off available when necessary, which should help the flow of traffic and timing,” Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Helen Dunn said.
ACPS recommends parents reach out if they have questions about a specific school.
“Call your school, they will happily work with you,” Dunn said.
Albemarle County students go back to school Wednesday, August 23.
