Woman injured in drive-by shooting off I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening while driving on I-64 in Henrico.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 16, Virginia State Police responded to a shooting in Henrico County, westbound I-64 on Exit 193/Nine Mile Rd.

A 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on I-95 to the I-64 east/ Exit 75. As the vehicle merged onto I-64 eastbound, the driver, a 33-year-old woman from North Chesterfield, noticed an older model sedan tailgating her.

She took the first exit at Exit 193/ Nine Mile Road and pulled to the right shoulder to allow the sedan to pass. As the vehicle was passing, it began firing at the Impala.

The Impala driver was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.