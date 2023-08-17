Advertise With Us
Western Albemarle High School brings home another National Guard Cup

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The athletic program at Western Albemarle High School is bringing home another National Guard Cup.

“The National Guard Cup is very similar to the Capital One Cup award at the collegiate level,” WAHS Athletic Director Steve Heon said.

This marks the fifth consecutive year WAHS received this award.

“I think we see that team level, you know? Continually winning state championships really really shows the work that we put in and success that we’ve been able to achieve,” WAHS swimmer Thomas Heilman said.

“When our senior athletes are committed and dedicated and show that example to our younger athletes, they tend to do the same, and I think that all contributes to the success we have realized here,” Heon said.

WAHS says this dynasty is build on leadership.

“Our coaches are great at kind of refocusing each season and being the best we can be that particular year in that particular sport,” Heon said.

“Starts with great coaches who establish, amazing cultures, and passes down from generations to generation,” Heilman said.

