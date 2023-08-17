UVA Women’s Soccer ready for new season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Women’s Soccer Team kicks off the season Thursday, August 17, hosting Nevada.

The team will look a lot different from last year’s squad that made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals.

“I think this team has been working hard. We have some good, young players. We had probably our best spring ever,” Coach Steve Swanson said.

The spring included a team trip to Italy, which had stops in Rome and Florence. It also meant extra practice time and team bonding.

“We have a tight-knit group,” Maggie Cagle said. “We’re here to prove something.”

The Cavaliers will be without two key players: Senior midfielder Lia Godfrey, who scored eight goals last year, and team captain Emma Dawson. Both are out with season-ending injuries.

“We’ve had some things happen, and that presents some opportunities for others. I think there are some really good players here who will rise,” Coach Swanson said. “I feel like we will be able to create chances.”

“Being able to see players step up has been awesome to watch, and it makes me want to work that much harder for my teammates,” Cagle said.

Virginia features one of the top-ranked incoming freshman classes in the nation. Sophomore Cagle has been voted preseason all ACC. Goalie Cayla White started all 20 games last season with nine shutouts.

“I’m so excited,” White said. “We’re out here working hard. We’re putting in the work in preseason and I hope we come out on top this season.”

The Cavaliers have been picked to finish third in the ACC.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.