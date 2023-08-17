Rounding Up the Week on a High Note

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant day with more pleasant weather to come. We’ll see a summer cool front move through central Virginia, reinforcing dry air into Friday and Saturday. No rain is expected, but we will see lower humidity and more comfortable temperatures. The dry stretch continues though nearly the end of August with hotter temperatures, so we’ll be keeping an eye out on the drought monitor. Beautiful days ahead, enjoy them!

Tonight: Pleasant and partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60′s to low 70′s.

Friday & Saturday: Sunny, nice, less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Lows around 60.

Sunday: Hot and sunny. Highs around 90. Lows ion the mid 60′s.

Monday and Tuesday: Hotter and more humid. Highs in the mid 90′s. Lows around 70.

Wednesday & Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.