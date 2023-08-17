Paintings by Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center students need a new home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville artist recently teamed up with teens from the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center. Now, the final pieces are looking for a permanent home.

“They’re kids, right? And so just like any kid, they should be able to have access to art curriculum and opportunity also to still voice and talk about their experiences just like anyone else,” the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative Director Jay Simple said.

The Bridge PAI recruited artist Jae Johnson to help students at the center express themselves.

Together, they designed and painted four art pieces.

“I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to work with children. Growing up, I didn’t have many artistic influences -- because my family are nothing but educators and teachers,” Johnson said.

The panels are seven feet by three feet, the same dimensions as a jail cell door.

Johnson says that‘s just part of the symbolism in the pieces.

“Empowerment, growth, just having faith. Some of them have had their hearts broken, but they are mending together -- but the main thing is just empowerment. And that growth goes a long way. Don’t let your current situation dictate what your future plans are,” Johnson said.

Currently, the artwork is on display at The Looking Glass in Ix Art Park - but the goal is to move the pieces to a permanent home.

“We’re really looking for public spaces, and spaces that really center themselves around communities in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. So really looking for partners that are interested in housing these temporarily, or possibly permanently,” Simple said.

For more information, you can reach out to Jay Simple at jay@thebridgepai.org.

