Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

New roadway coming to Waynesboro

A new roadway will start construction in the Waynesboro southern corridor near the existing...
A new roadway will start construction in the Waynesboro southern corridor near the existing industrial park.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new roadway will soon start construction in the Waynesboro southern corridor near the existing industrial park.

After applying for SMART SCALE funding in 2016, the city of Waynesboro will finally start the construction of a new roadway in the south side of the city near the industrial park, opening up over 200 acres of land for economic growth.

Greg Hitchin, director of economic development in Waynesboro, said this will increase the market for businesses and employers in the city. He also said this will alleviate some traffic concerns for people coming in and out of the city, and provide congestion relief for the “town center” shopping plaza.

”There will be multiple opportunities for new employment out of the potential new businesses out of the industrial park,” Hitchin said. “The different access opportunities to get in and out of town center. Access to the industrial park and we see a lot of opportunity for future growth and convenience because of this roadway.”

According to VDOT, the project will have three focus areas to be worked on starting Aug. 21:

  • A new roadway extending Shenandoah Village Drive, where popular businesses including Target, Chick-fil-a, and Taco bell are located.
  • Renovations for North Oak Lane. Hitchin said this part of the project will cause the most traffic disturbance, because of the significance of the road.
  • And the connection of Shenandoah Village Drive to South Delphine Avenue, near exit 96 on I-64 in Waynesboro.

The construction is expected to end in Sep. 2025 and updates can be found on the VDOT project page along with traffic disturbances in these construction areas.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

A Staunton church is hoping to send relief funds to the victims of the Maui wildfires.
Central United Methodist Church in Staunton to hold fundraiser for Maui victims
Dozens gathered outside the bingo hall on Thursday advocating for the jobs a casino will bring...
Group in favor of Richmond casino protest outside bingo hall
Retired Army Specialist Eric Sabath got the keys to his new South Richmond home.
Purple Heart recipient gets keys to mortgage-free Richmond home
School Zone sign
Albemarle police asking drivers to prepare for more traffic around school zones