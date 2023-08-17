Less hot with lower humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A seasonable mid-August day ahead on this Thursday. A dry cold front arrives late tonight with a much drier and more comfortable air mass.

No chance of rain any time soon. There will be a heat wave build into the region stating Sunday into next week!

Thursday: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s. Light south breeze.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 60s to 70 degrees. Light south breeze.

Friday: Sunshine with a dry northwest wind. High in the low to mid 80s. Lows as cool as the 50s by dawn Saturday.

Saturday: Sunshine and dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the comfortable 50s.

Sunday: Hot sunshine. Still less humid with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees. Lows in the milder 60s.

Monday through next Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Becoming a little more humid each day. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s to 70 degrees.

