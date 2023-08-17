Happ Coffee opening in Waynesboro Aug. 18

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Happ Coffee is welcoming all coffee lovers to its grand opening in Waynesboro Friday, August 18, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are a space that is welcoming to anyone and everyone. We’ve been in specialty coffee for 20-plus years combined,” co-owner Aaron Mallory said. “We just want to have an inviting, inclusive, educational space that is just exciting and warm and cozy.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.