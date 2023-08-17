Advertise With Us
Charlottesville’s Raising Cane’s participating in national donation campaign to help Maui

Because of the devastating and destructive wildfires sweeping across the Hawaiian island of Maui, Raising Cane’s is stepping up to help out.(Raising Cane's/Twitter)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Raising Cane’s store in Charlottesville is participating in a nation campaign, donating 15% of its profits Thursday, August 17, to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center.

This will go to help people displaced by the Maui wildfires, as well as rebuilding efforts.

“A great chance for us to show that we are here to support those in need,” Julio Polanco with Raising Cane’s said.

The company pledges an additional $125,000 in donations.

