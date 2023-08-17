Charlottesville’s Raising Cane’s participating in national donation campaign to help Maui

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Raising Cane’s store in Charlottesville is participating in a nation campaign, donating 15% of its profits Thursday, August 17, to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center.

This will go to help people displaced by the Maui wildfires, as well as rebuilding efforts.

“A great chance for us to show that we are here to support those in need,” Julio Polanco with Raising Cane’s said.

The company pledges an additional $125,000 in donations.

