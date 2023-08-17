Charlottesville schools expanding policy on cellphone restrictions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools says it is cracking down on cell phones.

CCS says changes to its policy are here to limit distraction in the new academic year.

“When students walk in the building, their phones should be off and away,” CCS Superintendent Royal Gurley said.

Gurley says “off and away” has been a rule at elementary schools. Now, it has expanded to middle and high schools.

“This is about helping them to refocus their attention, helping them to work on interpersonal relationships with their peers,” the superintendent said. “It’s also focusing on their mental wellness.”

This policy will be in place on the first day of school, which is August 23.

