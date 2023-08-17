Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Area Transit to test MicroCAT program this fall

Charlottesville Area Transit (FILE)
Charlottesville Area Transit (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit plans to roll out MicroCAT this fall.

CAT says it is using the TransiTech software Via to provide the app program. This will locate where people are and lets you schedule rides.

The app is designed for people to get a ride within 15 minutes.

CAT Director Garland Williams compares it to the app technology used for Uber.

“We’re hoping that this will introduce a new connectivity component of being able to get you in and around the zone, but also to facilitate rides to get route service,” Williams said Thursday, August 17.

One zone is in the Pantops area, and another is the Route 29 North corridor.

Williams says it could act as a template for expanding services in the future.

RELATED: CAT partnering with Via on low-emission microtransit pilot program | Mass Transit (masstransitmag.com)

