Charlottesville-area business asking for help with finding stolen trailer

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area business is asking for your help with finding its stolen equipment trailer.

“It’s not just equipment that we went out and bought, it’s something that we have worked over the years to accumulate,” Sabrina Feggans said Thursday, August 17.

Feggans is the owner of Beyond Fitness with Sabrina.

“My husband goes to work early in the morning - about 2:30 a.m. in the morning - and when he went out there Tuesday morning he discovered my entire trailer was gone,” Feggans said. “It was stolen behind Hollymead Starbucks. So in that subdivision, right on Lockwood Drive.”

Feggans says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“The trailer had been broken into several times before, and we really did a lot of precautionary work to put different locks on the trailer,” she said.

Now, she is asking for your help with finding the trailer.

“We do have some distinguished marks on the trailer. It does have two dents in the metal part in the front. It’s a black 6x12-foot trailer,” Feggans said. “We just want our trailer back as well as the equipment in it.”

Feggans says she is working with her insurance company and the Albemarle County Police Department.

