Albemarle police asking drivers to prepare for more traffic around school zones

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With less than a week to go before Albemarle County schools begin, the question is what will happen when so many parents try to drop students off in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon?

Roughly 900 students will not be riding the school bus due to the ongoing driver shortage.

“There probably will be increased traffic. So with that in mind, we just tell drivers to take it slow, leave earlier, give yourself that commute time,” Sergeant Dean Dotts with ACPD said Thursday, August 17. “It’s going to get congested.”

Sgt. Dotts says you should expect to see more police in and around school zones.

“Both the enforcement and safety aspect with officers out in school zones running traffic, as well as the police department partnering with the school systems to try to help that flow of traffic,” he said.

The Albemarle County Police Department did not share a specific plan it may have, but says it will provide additional assistance where necessary.

The first day of school for Albemarle County is Wednesday, August 23.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.