UVA professor’s “Beyond Granite” exhibition on display in the National Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A UVA professor’s work will be on display in Washington DC starting Friday, August 18.

Professor Ashon Crawley is one of six artists aiming to tell untold stories of the National Mall.

The exhibition, title “Beyond Granite,” is the very first outdoor temporary exhibition in the mall’s history.

Crawley’s work will be on display until September 18.

