Tickets on sale for 22nd annual Light House Studio Youth Film Festival

The films showcase some of the best storytelling and effects created over the past year created by student filmmakers.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tickets are now on sale for Light House Studio’s annual Youth Film Festival.

The film festival also acts as a fundraiser and raises 25% of the studio’s programming budget.

“I always like working with kids the most, but this event is just really special because we get to show it to other people, and they’re really proud of what they’ve made, and then we’re really proud of what they’ve made,” said Will Goss with Light House Studios.

More information is available here.

