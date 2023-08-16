CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some temperature and humidity swings ahead as we move through the late week and into the upcoming weekend. In addition, a largely dry weather pattern to set up. After a warmer Thursday, a dry Summer cold front will sweep across the region Friday morning. This will make for breezy and even lower humidity for the day and make for a cool start Saturday morning. The weekend starts comfortable Saturday but turns quickly hot by Sunday and even hotter early next week, along with more humid conditions.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, lower humidity, nice. Highs mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Sunday; Hot, Mostly sunny. Highs low 90s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Hotter, humid. Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s.

