Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Sinkhole repairs close all I-64 westbound lanes near Lexington

(FILE)
(FILE)(WDBJ)
By VDOT
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A sinkhole on I-64 westbound at mile marker 53.8 has closed all westbound lanes between I-81 and exit 50.

The location is just past the Maury River bridges near Lexington in Rockbridge County.

Repairs are ongoing and are expected to last well into the night.

VDOT has closed I-81 exit 191 to westbound I-64. Traffic will detour to I-81 exit 150B, take Route 220 north and rejoin I-64 at I-64 exit 27.

Motorists trying to reach Lexington can use I-81 exit 188 at Route 60, or I-81 exit 195 at Route 11.

Depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, ongoing lane closures may be needed.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

Cultivate Charlottesville
Cultivate Charlottesville looking to bring urban farm to Washington Park
Cultivate Charlottesville is getting feedback from the community on the possibility of a...
Cultivate Charlottesville looking to bring urban farm to Washington Park
Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery generates $867 million for K-12 public education
The competitions are possible with current farmers helping 4-H clubs, showing that agriculture...
Rockingham County Fair’s livestock shows highlight agriculture’s value