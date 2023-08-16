Advertise With Us
Seasonal and refreshing

Another heat wave is heading our way
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain and scattered storms are east of the region. High pressure is building in from the west. We’ll see partly sunny skies today, with seasonal temperatures and lower humidity. This pleasantly warm pattern will stick around the next few days. However, another heat wave will soar temperatures well into the 90s beginning Sunday. Our next chance for showers and storms will be Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, not as humid, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & pleasant, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: around 60

Hot and humid, stray shower