Seasonal and refreshing
Another heat wave is heading our way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain and scattered storms are east of the region. High pressure is building in from the west. We’ll see partly sunny skies today, with seasonal temperatures and lower humidity. This pleasantly warm pattern will stick around the next few days. However, another heat wave will soar temperatures well into the 90s beginning Sunday. Our next chance for showers and storms will be Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, not as humid, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear & pleasant, Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: around 60
