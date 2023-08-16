Advertise With Us
The Rivanna River Company hosts its last Little Saturday of the summer

The Rivanna River Company says it hopes to hold similar events to Little Saturdays in the fall and winter.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna River Company has hosted the last of its Little Saturdays for this summer.

These summer Wednesdays have proved the perfect time to enjoy the river before getting back to school.

Beer, wine, and cider were sold to benefit the Rivanna Conservation Alliance.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

