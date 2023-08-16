Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Nick Offerman coming to Richmond this October

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.
Nick Offerman
Nick Offerman(WVLT)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “Parks and Recreation” star and comedian Nick Offerman is coming to Richmond this October.

Offreman’s tour, NICK OFFERMAN: LIVE!, is making a stop at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre on Friday, Oct. 27.

Offerman is an actor, author, humorist and woodworker, best known as the character of Ron Swanson on NBC’s “Parks & Recreation,” Karl Weathers in the FX series “Fargo” and Uncle Milty in “Pam and Tommy” on FX/Hulu. 

He narrates for the audiobook of Wendell Berry’s latest, “The Need to Be Whole,” and voices Beef Tobin in the FOX animated series “The Great North.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available online by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix or in person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 6 N. Laurel Street, open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Berkmar Dr
ACPD: Two dead in shooting at Jiffy Lube on Berkmar Drive
Crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle police investigating fatal Rt. 250 Bypass crash
(FILE)
Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17
UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA alumna files lawsuit against University of Virginia
Tree down along Route 53
Albemarle police investigating fatal Route 53 crash

Latest News

(STOCK)
Charlottesville-based company raises $80K to help Maui
Albemarle High School (FILE)
AHS hosting celebration of life for 3 children lost in drowning accident
Recycling coffee grounds
Fluvanna man teams up with Dunkin’ to recycle coffee grounds
(STOCK)
Grants aim to reduce greenhouse emissions around Albemarle County
Greene County Public Schools sign (FILE)
Greene County offering students free school breakfast and lunch