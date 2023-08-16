Lovely Afternoon, Heat Picks Up Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Following cold frontal passage yesterday, conditions have cleared quite nicely. With high pressure building to the east, expect mostly sunny skies with more seasonable temperatures and low humidity through the end of the week. Highs will fluctuate from the mid 80′s to low 90′s. Very pleasant August weather, but expect warmer than average temperatures as we head towards the middle of August. So far, also expecting a dry stretch ahead with a chance for showers next Tuesday. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny and seasonable, not very humid. Highs in the m id 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the upper 60′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Saturday: Nice and sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows around 60.

Sunday & Monday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a chance for afternoon showers. Highs around 90.

