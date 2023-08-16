Cultivate Charlottesville looking to bring urban farm to Washington Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cultivate Charlottesville is getting feedback from the community on the possibility of a produce garden in Booker T. Washington park.

The park is nine acres and the garden would take up one quarter of an acre.

“The garden would be great. Because more people will be able to come to the gardens and get fresh fruit,” said Clara Jamison, who lives by the park.

Jamison says she loves the idea, and she’s not alone. According to the surveys Cultivate Charlottesville conducted, 94% of her neighbors agree.

“The folks who live in and around that park area now are overwhelmingly in favor of putting some space at the bottom of the hill, where the current ball field is now, using that as urban agriculture space,” Co-Executive Director of Cultivate Charlottesville Aleen Carey said.

The idea for an urban agricultural area came after Cultivate Charlottesville lost some of its green space during the development of Kindlewood.

“Some of the land that we’ve used over the years is being taken for that necessary redevelopment,” Carey said

Food grown in the garden would be distributed weekly for free.

“We make it a point to make sure that whatever we produce, we’re able to put it right back into the community, free of charge. So we want to make sure that folks who have little or no access to healthy produce, get a chance to sink their teeth in,” said Karen Waters with Cultivate Charlottesville.

They chose the park because of its location and significant history.

“Part of the history is that Paul Goodloe McIntire gave McIntire Park for whites, and Booker T. Washington park for Blacks, so that became a place where Black people were celebrating, whether it was a birthday or a festival, it was a place for folks to get together and to be together,” Carey said.

The group will make its pitch to Charlottesville City Council in September.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.