Construction of new fire station on 250 Bypass moving forward

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project four years in the making is finally coming together.

Charlottesville presented its final site plan to replace the fire station on the 250 Bypass.

“It’s just woefully undersized and old for what it’s serving now,” said Scott Hendrix with Charlottesville Public Works.

Hendrix says firefighters will still run calls out of the 60+ year old station while a new one is built nearby.

“[The new station] has much more in the way of dormitory space, it’ll have for double occupancy bunk rooms, and one single occupancy. It’ll have a giant apparatus bay versus the one now that a lot of equipment won’t even fit into it’s so small,” Hendrix said.

City Council says funding for the project was allocated a couple of years ago before it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction on the new station is expected to start next year and is expected to be finished in 2025.

