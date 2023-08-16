Charlottesville High School is adorning its entrance with portraits of students and staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School is in the process of installing new artwork before the start of the school year.

The project, called “CHS I Love It, I Love It, I Love It,” is a collaboration between the school’s newspaper and Rachel Wilson’s photography class.

“It was to highlight all the positive and amazing things about Charlottesville High School and Black Knights,” Wilson said.

The project adorns the entrance to the school with 55 new portraits of CHS students and staff.

“It kind of shows our school in a snapshot just from entering the building, and I think it also just kind of sets the tone for who we are and the kind of collaborative and diverse school that we are proud of,” Wilson said.

Each portrait includes a QR code to watch the interview connected to the picture.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.